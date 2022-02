AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews located a distressed kayaker near Awendaw on Saturday.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and Charleston County Rescue crews were searching an area near Garris Boat Landing for a kayaker in distress around 7:30 p.m.

Officials later announced they “located and secured” the kayaker just before 8:00 p.m.

They did not require medical attention, officials said.