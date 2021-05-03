Crews investigating house fire on Johns Island that left garage damaged, few pets remain unaccounted for

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. John’s Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire in Johns Island.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:15 a.m. for a structure fire in Johns Island on Great Egret Dr.

Officials say a firefighter was injured while trying to contain the fire, but is being treated on the scene. Family members in the home were able to escape the home with a few pets, but the search for remaining pets in the home continues.

The fire is currently under control, but officials are working to determine hot spots and investigating what caused the structure fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

