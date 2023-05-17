Water flows from a bathroom tap. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Water Systems has ordered an emergency water outage as crews work to repair a broken water main in North Charleston.

According to Charleston Water Systems, the broken main is located in the Oak Grove subdivision along Branch Avenue.

Officials said customers may experience low pressure or discolored water.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 3:00 p.m.

If water remains discolored after repair is complete, customers should flush cold taps for up to five minutes or until the water runs clear. If water does not clear, call (843) 727-6800.