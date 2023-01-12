CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An emergency shut-off is happening in West Ashley while crews work to repair a water main Thursday afternoon, according to Charleston Water System.

Officials said customers in the area of Playground Road may experience low to no water pressure and discolored water, but it remains safe to drink.

If discolored, customers should run cold taps until the water appears clear. If it does not clear, call (843) 727-6800 to report the issue.

The repair is expected to be completed by 2:00 p.m.