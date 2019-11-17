Crews respond to a house fire on Orleans Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Orleans Road for a reported structure fire at around 7:25 AM on Sunday, November 17.

Once units arrived, they found a working fire in a vacant structure.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and contained the fire to an interior, rear bedroom.

The fire marshal conducted an origin and cause investigation.

The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was an unattended open flame left in the bedroom next to a mattress.