SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews battled a structure fire at a church in Sheldon on Friday morning.

The fire was reported at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place at 6:29 a.m.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Jasper County Fire-Rescue and several other fire departments provided aid to CCFR.