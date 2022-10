BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Halfway Creek Road.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the two-vehicle roll-over crash with entrapment happened in the area of Steed Creek Road shortly before 8:00 a.m.

They later announced one fatality associated with the crash.

Halfway Creek Road is closed in both directions while they respond to the collision.

Officials said the crash happened on the Berkeley County side of the road.