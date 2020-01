JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are investigating an early morning apartment fire on James Island.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. for the EME Apartments on Central Park Road.

Fire crews say the flames were extinguished quickly.

Charleston Fire and James Island Fire Departments responded to the call.

Charleston Fire Marshal Rick Fluegge says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.