Crews respond to fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church after possibly lighting strike

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church on James Island Thursday morning after a possible lightning strike.
A photo shared with the Town of James Island shows flames coming off the church’s steeple.
Deputy Fire Chief with the James Island Fire Department told News 2 the sanctuary suffered heavy damages, especially along the roofline.
He said the church was smoking when crews arrived, and then the flames grew much bigger.
It took about two hours to get the fire under control. An investigation is under control.
Officials say its likely services will not be held in that sanctuary for some time.
Count on us for updates.