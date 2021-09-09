Crews respond to fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church after possibly lighting strike

Fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church (provided by Town of James Island)

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church on James Island Thursday morning after a possible lightning strike.

A photo shared with the Town of James Island shows flames coming off the church’s steeple.

Deputy Fire Chief with the James Island Fire Department told News 2 the sanctuary suffered heavy damages, especially along the roofline.

He said the church was smoking when crews arrived, and then the flames grew much bigger.

It took about two hours to get the fire under control. An investigation is under control.

Officials say its likely services will not be held in that sanctuary for some time.

The aftermath of an early morning fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church on James Island. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/jOEQLraTce — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) September 9, 2021

#BREAKING crews working a fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church on James Island. Fire is out and details are still limited. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/DtvFKYkaM8 — Amaris L. Jenkins (@AmarisJenkinsTV) September 9, 2021

