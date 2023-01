LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a Tuesday morning fire at a Ladson storage facility.

Chief Josh Woodall with the C&B Fire Department said between eight and 10 storage units are on fire at Ladson Self Storage off Highway 78.

Highway 78 is closed to traffic for water supply while crews respond. Six surrounding agencies are responding to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Woodall said they expect crews to be on the scene for hours until the fire is under control.