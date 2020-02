MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fire at Qdoba in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre early Friday morning.

Police say there was heavy smoke coming from the building just after 9:00 a.m.





The fire has been extinguished but police say there is still heavy smoke in the area.

Some roads in the area are backed up while crews work the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused that fire. This is a developing story.