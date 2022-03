MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at the Sandpiper Townhomes in Mount Pleasant Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department told News 2 the call came in about 11:05 a.m. off Village Creek Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming out of one of the townhomes. They were able to quickly contain the fire to the one townhome.

No injuries were reported.