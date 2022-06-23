SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large fire destroyed a building at an apartment complex in Summerville on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Oakbrook Village Apartments off Springview Lane.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control once they arrived sometime before 1:00 p.m.

While he was unclear how many people were in the building at the time of the fire, he said no injuries were reported.

Between 40 and 50 firefighters worked to control the fire and multiple agencies responded, including Dorchester County EMS, Summerville Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department and others.

The American Red Cross is also working to help those impacted by the large fire.

One of the residents who lived on the bottom floor of the apartment building, Tira Banks, said she was working from home when she heard the fire alarm but thought it was just a test until someone started banging on her door warning about the fire.

“I was scared,” she said. “I heard people screaming that they needed help. It was crazy.”

Another resident who lived on the first floor was reunited with one of her cats after the fire. Mary Windham said she was working in Mount Pleasant when she received a call about the fire.

A firefighter met her with her cat, Misty. She is still looking for another cat named Willow.

Police said at least one building at the complex was destroyed.

Benton’s Lodge Road and Springview Lane are temporarily closed. People are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported so far.