Crews respond to fire at Taco Bell on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews were dispatched to Taco Bell on Dorchester Road in response to a fire around 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the front roofline.

This Taco Bell location has been closed for a couple of months and crews are not yet sure how it started. An investigation is on-going.

Thankfully no one was reported to be inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The scene is still active. Fire crews will remain on the scene to make sure hot spots are put out on that roofline.

North Charleston Police, North Charleston Fire, St. Andrews Fire, and Charleston County Fire-Rescue all responded to the call.

