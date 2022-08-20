ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a structure fire on the Isle of Palms Saturday afternoon.

According to Isle of Palms Fire Rescue, several crews responded to reports of a fire on Abalone Aly at 1:08 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home filled with smoke and bedding materials engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the house to remove the smoke.

Officials say the fire did not extend past the aflame bedding.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. Smoke detectors were activated and alerted 911 for assistance.

No injuries were reported.