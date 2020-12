ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) Fire Department on Sunday responded to a structure fire on Seagrass Lane in the gated Wild Dunes community.

The fire was dispatched shortly after 5:40 p.m., and crews remained on site over an hour later.

A witness told News 2 that the fire started in the chimney, but that has not been confirmed by fire officials.

We are working to learn more and will provide updates as additional details become available.