NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews responded to a Wednesday morning structure fire in North Charleston.

The fire burned a structure at the West Montague Paint and Body shop, which is located near the Holiday Inn Express.

Photo courtesy Hunter Davis Photo courtesy NCFD

The fire was first reported around 6:55 a.m.

West Montague Avenue was shut down when fire crews responded to the scene and drivers were asked to avoid the area of W. Montague and International Boulevard.

Photo courtesy North Charleston Fire Dept.

North Charleston fire officials said the fire was under control at 8:17 a.m.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials said one patient suffered a possible fractured ankle while another suffered smoke inhalation.

Count on 2 for updates.