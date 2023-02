SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville.

Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

“The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said.

The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy crews make repairs.

News 2 has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information.