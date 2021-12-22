Crews respond to generator fire on MUSC’s roof Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston fire crews responded to a generator fire at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Crews said the fire, which happened on the main hospital’s roof, was under control as of 11:30 a.m. and appeared to be extinguished, according to MUSC Chief Security Officer, Kevin Boyd.

Boyd said the Charleston Fire Department is assessing the scene, but there appears to be no threat.

An evacuation was initiated according to hospital protocol, but MUSC officials that evacuation was no longer necessary or needed. Leaders said employees have returned to the building.

No injuries were reported. Roads in the area remain closed.