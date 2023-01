MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are at the scene of a house fire off of Bowman Rd. Sunday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.

According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters are responding to a fire at a home in off Bowman Road in the 1200 Block of Mack Road.

The report came in at 1:40 p.m.

Upon arrivial MPFD located a “heavy fire” coming from the window.

This is a active scene. Count on 2 for updates.