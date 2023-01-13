SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to Friday morning house fire in Summerville.

Chief Trey Adkinson with Dorchester County Fire Rescue told News 2 that five people were displaced after a fire broke out at a two-story home off Bald Cypress Court.

Crews noted “heavy fire” with flames through the roof when they arrived on the scene. Officials called the house a “total loss.”

Fire officials said strong winds aided the flames.

One firefighter became overheated and had to be taken to a local hospital which is standard protocol, according to Chief Adkinson. No other injuries were reported.

Summerville Fire and Rescue provided assistance. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

