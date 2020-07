DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Berkeley County Fire Department are on the scene of a residential structure fire on Smythe Street, Daniel Island.

Those on scene report that the house was fully engulfed, but crews seemed to be getting the fire under control as of 12:04 a.m. Sunday.

It is unclear whether anyone was home at the time. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

