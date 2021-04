AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a house fire on Sewee Road Sunday morning.

Officials say all occupants were able to get out of the house.

The bulk of the fire has been extinguished and crews say they are checking for ‘extending fire.’

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Photos provided by the agency showed significant damage inside the structure.

There is no word on what caused the fire.