MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a kitchen fire at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to dispatch, firefighters with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to the Riverwood Apartments, located off Rifle Range Road, for a fire just after 1:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon told News 2 a small grease fire was contained to one unit at the apartment complex.

Crews began to leave the scene around 2:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.