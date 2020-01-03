Crews respond to mobile home fire in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a mobile home fire in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.

According to Dispatch, the call came in just before 5:00 a.m. on Snowden Road when a Mount Pleasant police officer patrolling the area smelled smoke.

According to Chief Mike Mixon, a vacant mobile home caught fire.

Two cars parked next to the vacant mobile home were damaged by the fire.

No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Snowden Road is closed between Gurley Street and Long Point Road.