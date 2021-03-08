Crews respond to mobile home fire in West Ashley, 1 person injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured during a fire Monday afternoon in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, dispatch received a call regarding a structure fire on Trailmore Drive in West Ashley just before noon.

Crews from Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments arrived within minutes and reported smoke and fire venting from a mobile home.

Photo: Charleston Fire Dept.

Photo: Charleston Fire Dept.

They said two occupants had escaped the fire, one of which suffered injuries and received immediate treatment before being taken to a hospital via Charleston County EMS. The second occupant refused medical treatment.

According to CFD, firefighters quickly worked to contain the fire and prevent further spread to nearby homes.

Investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene to investigate the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing.