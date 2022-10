AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle.

First responders with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District were dispatched to Sewee Road and Come About Way for a single motorcycle crash around 1:00 p.m.

They said one patient was taken to a local trauma center with “moderate to major injuries.”

Motorists should use caution in the area.