MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant fire crews responded to a Wednesday morning house fire at the corner of Fairmont Road at Ferry Street.

The call came in around 11:00 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon.

Chief Mixon said crews found smoke and some fire in the attic of the home when they arrived on the scene. The fire was quickly contained.

Investigators will work to determine a cause. No injuries were reported.