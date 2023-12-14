MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Vincent Drive shortly before noon.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon told News 2 that when crews arrived, the fire was threatening a nearby structure.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down, and they did not spread to the structure. The fire has since been extinguished.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said Vincent Drive is closed between Coleman Boulevard and N. Shelmore Drive. The roadway should clear shortly.

People are asked to avoid the area.