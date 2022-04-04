CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) on Monday responded to a forest fire in McClellanville.

According to AMFD, crews were on scene near the 600 block of Dupree Road shortly before 4:00 p.m.

The fire was deep in the woods, according to AMFD, so a plow was requested from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Via AMFD

Crews were seen using hoses to spray down the area in an effort to keep the fire in check as they waited for the plow.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.