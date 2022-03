MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire overnight in McClellanville.

Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to Tupelo Road and Society Road where they found a burned-out vehicle with some fire in the woods.

Fire crews extinguished any remaining flames – they said no other damage was reported.

AMFD officials said the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.