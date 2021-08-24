Crews respond to electrical fire at Planet Fitness inside Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews responded to reports of a small fire at Planet Fitness inside Northwoods Mall early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 7:19 a.m.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department said a caller advised 9-1-1 that there was a fire in the electrical room.

“First arriving firefighters reported light smoke in Planet Fitness and an activated sprinkler head in an electrical room. The sprinkler had extinguished the fire,” said Julazadeh. “The fire was likely caused by an electrical appliance failing, overheating, and igniting.”

Witnesses reported seeing several fire trucks and firefighters coming out of a rear exit at the gym.

Planet Fitness will be closed while the electrical equipment is replaced.

No injuries were reported.