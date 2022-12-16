CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a condo fire on Daniel Island on Friday morning.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the under-construction Pier View Condos off Pier Street.

“Emergency personnel arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch and observed fire on the exterior of the four-story residential building,” officials said.

Firefighters worked to isolate and extinguish the fire.

“The building was occupied, with ongoing exterior renovations in progress, at the time of the incident,” officials said.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started within a void space inside the building and are working to determine a cause.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Four condo units sustained damage and six residents were displaced.