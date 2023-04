ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding Friday to a serious head-on crash in the Andrews area.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 2 that a truck collided with a vehicle near County Line Road and Pineland Road.

Two medical helicopters were requested for trauma pick-up.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the collision.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.