McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a shrimp boat fire in McClellanville on Friday.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to Water Street just before 12:30 p.m. for the fire on the Lila Roo.

Officials say the bulk of the fire is out, but crews remain on scene.