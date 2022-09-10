MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire on 4th Avenue in Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 300 block of 4th Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department said crews arrived to smoke and fire emerging from a one-story brick home.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 12:45 p.m. authorities were at the scene.

