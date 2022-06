CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a tractor fire on Sewee Road Saturday afternoon.

According to AMFD, the tractor fire took place behind a barn on Sewee Road just before 3 p.m.

Officials say the fire was “fully involved on arrival.”

via AMFD PIO

Crews contained the fire.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on the cause of the fire.