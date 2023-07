LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews say a fire was quickly upgraded after a truck caught fire near a Ladson storage facility overnight.

CREDIT: C&B Fire Department

According to C&B Fire Department, crews responded to a reported pickup truck fire at a Ladson storage facility early Sunday morning.

Reports say the initial call was upgraded due to the proximity of the fire to the building.

Crews extinguished the truck fire and then forced entry into the storage unit to stop the spread of the fire.

No injuries were reported.