MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 17 in McClellanville on Monday.

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are working the fire involving a pickup truck on Highway 17 and Rutledge Road.

Rutledge Road is shut down and southbound traffic on Highway 17 is slowed, fire officials said in a tweet as of 6:58 a.m.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.