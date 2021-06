AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a vehicle fire off Highway 17 on Saturday morning.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the single passenger truck was well involved in fire when they arrived on scene in the 6500 block of Highway 17 around 11:00 a.m.

Highway 17 North was shut down while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

All lanes have reopened. No injuries were reported.