Crews respond to vehicle in the ocean

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND (WCBD) — A vehicle ended up partially in the ocean on Sullivan’s Island early Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 2:15 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, Sullivan’s Island Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to the scene.

According to Town Administrator Andy Benke, the vehicle was a Ford Ranger pickup truck. “The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was unsure of his location,” says Benke.

A tow tuck arrived on scene around 3:20 a.m. to remove the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

