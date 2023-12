GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a motor vehicle accident on North Fraser Street around Old Pee Dee Road, according to Georgetown County Fire.

EMS reports that multiple people are trapped, and medical helicopters have been requested.

Drivers should expect road closures while crews work to clear the area.

Officials urge caution when traveling near the incident scene. There is no update on the extent of injuries.

This story is developing.