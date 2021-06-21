Crews responded to structure fire at Checkers restaurant Sunday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire at the Checkers on Dorchester Rd. Sunday night.

Accordign to officials, firefighters were dispatched to the area at 10:06 p.m. Sunday night. The North Charlesotn Police Departmnt and Charleston County EMS also responded to provide traffic and medical support.

First arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the restaurant. Firefighters then made entry into the building and verified everyone had evacuated.

No injuries were reported on the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Remember these important tips when approaching an emergency scene:

SLOW DOWN to determine if traffic is able to pass the incident or the roadway is blocked

MOVE OVER one lane if possible when passing an incident to give first responders room to retrieve equipment from the fire truck.

Never drive over fire hose. This damages the hose, weakens it, and may cause a failure, endangering firefighters. It’s also against the law. (SC Code of Laws Section 56-5-3850)

Never attempt to go around an emergency scene on the shoulder, drive through it, or turn around to avoid it. These actions put you, other motorists, and first responders at risk.