MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at an apartment in Mount Pleasant on Friday.

According to Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon, the fire was contained to one apartment at Silent Harbor Court off Long Point Road.

Chief Mixon said the fire was believed to have started around the laundry room. No injuries were reported.

Surrounding roads were closed while the Mount Pleasant Fire Department worked to contain the fire.