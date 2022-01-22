Crews clear crash near Don Holt Bridge, icy conditions present on bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 21.5 around 5:30 a.m. Video from SCDOT cameras showed the car turned sideways in the eastbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

Bridges and overpasses are slick after hours of freezing rain associated with a winter storm that moved through the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service warned about icy conditions on the Don Holt Bridge around 5:30 a.m. SCDOT messages boards warn about icy conditions on bridges and overpasses.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid travel on area bridges during the long period of freezing rain. SCDOT crews have been treating roads and bridges to combat icing.