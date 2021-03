JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to a crash with ‘major injuries’ and entrapment on Johns Island.

Officials say it happened on River Road and Fort Trenholm near the Charleston Executive Airport on Friday around 9:40 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department said a vehicle struck a tree.

River Road was closed to traffic, but officials with St. Johns Fire District later announced one lane of River Road had reopened.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.