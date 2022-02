DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on I-26 in upper Dorchester County, just outside Harleyville.

The crash, involving a motorcycle, happened in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177 around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding.

Expect delays if you are traveling in the area. The left lane is blocked.