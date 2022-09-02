GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are responding to a fire at a Goose Creek residence on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Goose Creek and Pimlico Fire Departments responded to a house on Island Green Road in the late afternoon. Officials said flames were coming through the roof of the home when crews arrived.

There is no word on injuries or a cause of the fire at this time.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.

Call came out late this afternoon at a residence on Island Green Road. When firefighters arrived flames were coming through the roof of the home. No cause at this time. No word on injuries. Crews from Goose Creek and Pimlico Fire Departments responded.