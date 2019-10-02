Multiple agencies respond fire at the Spring Hill apartment complex in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at the Spring Hill Apartments off Swift Blvd. Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Robert Maibach said the call was received around 10:15 a.m.

Approximately 16 units in Building H were destroyed or badly damaged as a result of the fire.

While officials say no civilians were injured, one firefighter was treated for heat-related injuries and was checkout and approved to return to fight the fire.

Several fire departments responded to help the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department fight the fire, including the Goose Creek Fire Department, Hanahan, Joint Base Charleston, C&B, Caromi, Pine Ridge and North Charleston Fire Departments.

Crews remain on scene as they work to put out hotspots.

Chief Maibach said this was one of the largest fires in the Goose Creek area in recent times.