Crews remain on the scene of structure fire at Fanning Floor Covering in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to an early morning structure fire by Zucker Middle School in North Charleston on Wednesday.

Fire fighters with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the call around 6:30 a.m.

They say the fire is under control, but they remain on the scene to watch for hotspots.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area as portion of the road remains closed.

No injuries were reported by North Charleston Fire Department.

This remains a developing story. Count on us for updates.

